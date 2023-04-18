6 of the Best Places To Go Huckleberry Picking in Washington State

Where Are The Best Places To Go Huckleberry Picking In Washington State?

As a kid growing up in Washington State, one of my favorite memories is picking fresh huckleberries out in the wild.



Here Are Six Of The Best Places To Go Huckleberry Picking In Washington State

It's been a while since I've hunted for huckleberries but there are still several great places to find some sweet stashes of the berries in Washington State.

There's nothing quite like the satisfaction of picking your own berries and going home with a haul of sweet, ripe fruit.

And in Washington State, one of the best berries to pick is the huckleberry.

These sweet little treats can be found across the state, but where are the best places to go huckleberry picking?

Huckleberries are rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, and they grow wild and prolific in the forests of Washington State.

Expect to find these sweet-tasting treasures at higher elevations, in regions that are part of the Cascade Mountains, the Olympic Mountains, or Mt. Adams.

Here are 6 of the best places where you can go huckleberry picking in Washington State that I compiled for you:

Huckleberry picking is a beloved pastime in Washington State, and for good reason. With so many great spots to explore, it's easy to find a new favorite place to pick every year.

There are a few rules for huckleberry picking especially in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest to observe according to the WA State Forest Service site:

Every harvester of huckleberries is required to have a permit on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

If you are picking for personal consumption and under 1 gallon of berries per day (up to three gallons of berries per year), you can get a free use permit online to print and take with while harvesting.

If larger quantities are wanted or if you plan to sell your berries or berry products (jams, ice cream, fruit-leather or other items), you need a Charge Use (commercial) Permit- available at your local Ranger District or Monument Headquarters.

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest does not start issuing commercial huckleberry permits until mid-August.

Mechanical removal of berries is not allowed. (Rakes or other brush disturbing devices.)

Harvesting of berries is allowed on the majority of lands on the Forest. Areas closed to harvest include Wildernesses, Research Natural Areas, Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument and the Mineral Block. A free, detailed map is available at your local Ranger Districts.

There you go, six places worth exploring on your next huckleberry-picking adventure and I'm sure it'll be just like my childhood, a fun time as well as memories that'll last a lifetime.

