What's The Tallest Statue In Washington State?

Washington State is home to many grand sights, including a number of impressive statues which I didn't even realize existed. You'll be surprised at how many statues we have in the Evergreen State.



Do You Know Where The Washington Version Of The Statue Of Liberty Is?

I went down a rabbit hole over the weekend and discovered these five amazing statues in Washington State. I was looking for the tallest statues in the world and here is what I found for Washington State.

I lived in Seattle in the late 90s and even I missed seeing these statues all around Seattle.

We all know the Statue Of Liberty in New York but Seattle has its own and you'll be surprised at where it's located. I can't believe how many times I've walked by it and didn't even notice it.

From the towering Totem Pole at Seattle’s Pioneer Square to the iconic Statue of Liberty replica on Alki Beach, you don’t have to travel far to find some of these majestic monuments.

But which statue reigns supreme as the tallest in the state?

Let’s take a look:

5 Of The Coolest Statues in Washington State: A Quick Guide

The statues above are just five examples of some of the coolest statues located throughout Washington State.

The Hammering Man standing at 48 feet makes it one of the tallest statues in the nation.

Whether you're looking for something to do on a sunny day or just want to learn more about local history, there are many other statues located throughout our beautiful state that can provide you with knowledge as well as an adventure.

