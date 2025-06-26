It's almost the 4th of July, and several of your favorite retailers will have different hours for the upcoming holiday.

List: Who's Open and Closed on the 4th of July in WA State

Thanks to our friends at RetailMeNot, here is a list of closures and open hours for Washington State.

You'll want to grab those hot dogs and anything else you need from Costco because they will be closed on the 4th of July - get your shopping done early if Costco is your jam.

Here's our list of open and closed retailers for the 4th of July:

Albertsons: It's Safeway these days in the Tri-Cities, but they should be open regular hours.

Best Buy: Most stores are open during normal hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opening hours will not be changed, but they could be closing early at 7 p.m. on July 4th as they did last year

Home Depot: Stores will be open at 6 a.m. Some locations will close two hours early at 8 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open regular hours, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hours may vary by location.

Lowe’s: Open business hours on the Fourth of July, closing at 8 p.m.

Target: Target will be open normal business hours on the Fourth of July weekend

Walmart: Most Walmart locations are open regular hours, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thanks to our friends at RetailMeNot for the list; you can check out the complete list here.

