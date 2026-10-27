Looking for Trunk-or-Treats? 40+ Halloween Events in the Tri-Cities

Trunk or Treat has become popular here in the Tri-Cities, and I just attended one over the weekend at PetSmart for Pet Overpopulation Prevention, with a long line around Office Depot on Canal Drive.

From Pasco to Richland: Where Kids Can Trick-or-Treat This Week

The good news is that if you missed out, there are 40 + more Trunk and Treat events going on over the next few days in the Columbia Basin that you and the family can check out.

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Looking for Safe Halloween Fun? Check Out These Tri-Cities Events

Here is a compiled list of trunk-or-treats going on right here in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland:

Tuesday, October 27

RE/MAX Northwest — 4–6 p.m.

Columbia Basin Medical & Chiropractic — 4–6:30 p.m.

Apple Valley Dental & Braces — 4:30–7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28

Pasco City Hall Spooky Hall — 3–5 p.m.

Century 21 Tri-Cities — 4–6 p.m.

Photo by Jason Jarrach on Unsplash a large group of people standing around each other

READ MORE: Here's A Map of the Halloween Homes in the Tri-Cities

Thursday, October 29

Starbucks & Mighty Meow — 5–7 p.m.

Three Rivers Therapy — 5–7 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Columbia Center — 6–7 p.m.

Hillspring Church — 6–7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30

Back to Basics Chiropractic — 3–6 p.m.

Broadmoor Spooktacular — 4–7 p.m.

HAPO Night Market — Starts at 4 p.m.

Columbia Gardens — 4–8 p.m.

Lodge at Columbia Point — 4–8 p.m.

Downtown Prosser — 4–6 p.m.

Keene Road Candy Crawl — 5–7 p.m.

GTA Foundation — 5–7 p.m.

Express Storage & Blue Dolphin — Starts at 5 p.m.

Emerson Elementary Carnival — 5–6:30 p.m.

WSU Tri-Cities Halloween Fest — 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Kamiakin High School — 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Auburn Street — 6–8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at the Farm — 6–9 p.m.

Hawthorne Court — Time to be announced.

Saturday, October 31 — Halloween

Atomic Bowl — Noon–4 p.m.

Retter & Company — Noon–3 p.m.

Fit for Me — 1–3 p.m.

New Vintage Church — 2–4:30 p.m.

Sweet Treats, Pasco — 2–6 p.m.

Guardian Angel Homes — 3–5 p.m.

South Hills Church — 3–5 p.m.

Uptown Richland — 3–5 p.m.

Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson — 4–6 p.m.

Trunkarade Drive-Thru — 4–6 p.m.

West Side Church — 4–6 p.m.

Safe Treat Street — 4–7 p.m.

Benton City Trick-or-Treat Street — 4–7 p.m.

SD Car Audio — 4–6 p.m.

JM Solutions Group — 5–8 p.m.

As always, reach out to individual vendors and sponsors for updates before you head out.