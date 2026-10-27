Looking for Trunk-or-Treats? 40+ Halloween Events in the Tri-Cities
Trunk or Treat has become popular here in the Tri-Cities, and I just attended one over the weekend at PetSmart for Pet Overpopulation Prevention, with a long line around Office Depot on Canal Drive.
From Pasco to Richland: Where Kids Can Trick-or-Treat This Week
The good news is that if you missed out, there are 40 + more Trunk and Treat events going on over the next few days in the Columbia Basin that you and the family can check out.
Looking for Safe Halloween Fun? Check Out These Tri-Cities Events
Here is a compiled list of trunk-or-treats going on right here in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland:
Tuesday, October 27
RE/MAX Northwest — 4–6 p.m.
Columbia Basin Medical & Chiropractic — 4–6:30 p.m.
Apple Valley Dental & Braces — 4:30–7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 28
Pasco City Hall Spooky Hall — 3–5 p.m.
Century 21 Tri-Cities — 4–6 p.m.
READ MORE: Here's A Map of the Halloween Homes in the Tri-Cities
Thursday, October 29
Starbucks & Mighty Meow — 5–7 p.m.
Three Rivers Therapy — 5–7 p.m.
Chick-fil-A Columbia Center — 6–7 p.m.
Hillspring Church — 6–7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 30
Back to Basics Chiropractic — 3–6 p.m.
Broadmoor Spooktacular — 4–7 p.m.
HAPO Night Market — Starts at 4 p.m.
Columbia Gardens — 4–8 p.m.
Lodge at Columbia Point — 4–8 p.m.
Downtown Prosser — 4–6 p.m.
Keene Road Candy Crawl — 5–7 p.m.
GTA Foundation — 5–7 p.m.
Express Storage & Blue Dolphin — Starts at 5 p.m.
Emerson Elementary Carnival — 5–6:30 p.m.
WSU Tri-Cities Halloween Fest — 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Kamiakin High School — 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Auburn Street — 6–8 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at the Farm — 6–9 p.m.
Hawthorne Court — Time to be announced.
Saturday, October 31 — Halloween
Atomic Bowl — Noon–4 p.m.
Retter & Company — Noon–3 p.m.
Fit for Me — 1–3 p.m.
New Vintage Church — 2–4:30 p.m.
Sweet Treats, Pasco — 2–6 p.m.
Guardian Angel Homes — 3–5 p.m.
South Hills Church — 3–5 p.m.
Uptown Richland — 3–5 p.m.
Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson — 4–6 p.m.
Trunkarade Drive-Thru — 4–6 p.m.
West Side Church — 4–6 p.m.
Safe Treat Street — 4–7 p.m.
Benton City Trick-or-Treat Street — 4–7 p.m.
SD Car Audio — 4–6 p.m.
JM Solutions Group — 5–8 p.m.
As always, reach out to individual vendors and sponsors for updates before you head out.
5 of the Best Pumpkin Patches Near Tri-Cities Washington
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals