Richland Police Arrest 3 After Turmoil at Lee’s Tahitian on Saturday

Three men were arrested Saturday night after a disturbance at a Richland business.

At about 10:30 pm, Richland Police Officers arrived at Lee's Tahitian in the Uptown Shopping Center for a disturbance with weapons. The three men were arguing with security and one male reportedly tried to stab the security officer.

That male took off in a car. However, Police located the vehicle and the suspect was arrested for Assault and DUI.

The other two stayed behind continuing to cause issues. After confronting a security guard and threatening to shoot him, they too were arrested for Felony Harassment and Trespassing. No word on the security officer's condition.

