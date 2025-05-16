Check Your Freezer: 20 Varieties of Ice Cream Recalled in Washington State

We all love a yummy bowl of ice cream, but a new recall in Washington State will have you looking in your freezer for some contaminated ice cream.

Check Your Freezer: Ice Cream Recall in Washington State

In a recall from the FDA, Wells Dairy is voluntarily recalling 22 varieties of ice cream products that have been shipped across the country, including Washington State.

The recall states that there may be plastic in their frozen goods, so the company is recalling the products.

The recall isn't life-threatening, but the consumption of the plastic could cause choking.

Important Ice Cream Recall News for Washington Residents

Here are the items being recalled according to MSN.com - "Best If Used By" dates ranging from March to October 2026:

Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050314, Lot 50009

Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050420, Lot 50016

Peanut Butter 'N Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050574, Lot 50012

Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640600052, Lot 50085

Scooper Hero Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050642, Lot 50011

Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050482, Lot 50018

GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640000272, Lot 50024

Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050604, Lot 50034

Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Fat Free Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 070640005567, Lot 50014

Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640006564, Lot 50029

BIPC Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640008025, Lot 50024

Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 00070640022144, Lot 50002

Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640022250, Lot 50005

GFGB 12 Percent Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640018451, Lot 50004

Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 00093901820730, Lot 50003

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Madagascar Vanilla), UPC: 50758108658085, Lot 50026

Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118398, Lot 50066

Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118404, Lot 50033

Glenview Farms French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108392668, Lot 50015

Sysco French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 00074865257275, Lot 50025

Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065871, Lot 50004

Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065833, Lot 50003

Scoop Alert: Washington State's Ice Cream Recall – Is Your Freezer Affected?

Now would be a good time to check your freezers for the above-mentioned products. If you are good to go and don't have those products, as long as you're there, you might as well have a bowl of ice cream for yourself.

