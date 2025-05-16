Check Your Freezer: 20 Varieties of Ice Cream Recalled in Washington State
We all love a yummy bowl of ice cream, but a new recall in Washington State will have you looking in your freezer for some contaminated ice cream.
In a recall from the FDA, Wells Dairy is voluntarily recalling 22 varieties of ice cream products that have been shipped across the country, including Washington State.
The recall states that there may be plastic in their frozen goods, so the company is recalling the products.
The recall isn't life-threatening, but the consumption of the plastic could cause choking.
Here are the items being recalled according to MSN.com - "Best If Used By" dates ranging from March to October 2026:
- Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050314, Lot 50009
- Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050420, Lot 50016
- Peanut Butter 'N Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050574, Lot 50012
- Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640600052, Lot 50085
- Scooper Hero Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050642, Lot 50011
- Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050482, Lot 50018
- GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640000272, Lot 50024
- Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050604, Lot 50034
- Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Fat Free Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 070640005567, Lot 50014
- Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640006564, Lot 50029
- BIPC Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640008025, Lot 50024
- Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 00070640022144, Lot 50002
- Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640022250, Lot 50005
- GFGB 12 Percent Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640018451, Lot 50004
- Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 00093901820730, Lot 50003
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Madagascar Vanilla), UPC: 50758108658085, Lot 50026
- Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118398, Lot 50066
- Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118404, Lot 50033
- Glenview Farms French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108392668, Lot 50015
- Sysco French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 00074865257275, Lot 50025
- Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065871, Lot 50004
- Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065833, Lot 50003
Now would be a good time to check your freezers for the above-mentioned products. If you are good to go and don't have those products, as long as you're there, you might as well have a bowl of ice cream for yourself.
