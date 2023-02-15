2 From WA Arrested With 7-lbs of Meth in OR Traffic Stop
Two people from Washington were arrested after meth was found in their vehicle.
The pair was traveling Sunday in a speeding vehicle on Highway 97 in Madras when Oregon State Police pulled the vehicle over at about 7:20 pm. During the stop, the Trooper observed signs of criminal activity. The Officer found 7 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle.
According to a press release from the Oregon State Police:
The occupants of the vehicle, identified as Luz Maria Ramirez-Gutierrez (42) and Reyna Paola Marin-Ramirez (20) Washington, were lodged at the Jefferson County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and Attempted Distribution of Commercial Quantities of Methamphetamine.
Gutierrez is from Yakima, while Ramirez is from Kennewick. The investigation included assistance from detectives with the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section, Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.