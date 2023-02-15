2 From WA Arrested With 7-lbs of Meth in OR Traffic Stop

Two people from Washington were arrested after meth was found in their vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The pair was traveling Sunday in a speeding vehicle on Highway 97 in Madras when Oregon State Police pulled the vehicle over at about 7:20 pm. During the stop, the Trooper observed signs of criminal activity. The Officer found 7 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle.

According to a press release from the Oregon State Police:

The occupants of the vehicle, identified as Luz Maria Ramirez-Gutierrez (42) and Reyna Paola Marin-Ramirez (20) Washington, were lodged at the Jefferson County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and Attempted Distribution of Commercial Quantities of Methamphetamine.

Gutierrez is from Yakima, while Ramirez is from Kennewick. The investigation included assistance from detectives with the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section, Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast