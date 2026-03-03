17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Kennewick, Police Say It Was Targeted

A 17-year-old male is recovering after a midday shooting in Kennewick.

Teen Wounded in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting in Kennewick

In a posting from the Kennewick Police Department, here are the details of the incident:

At about 1:15 p.m. on March 1st, 2026, KPD patrol officers responded to several reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of W 10th Ave.

Kennewick Fire Crews, Police Respond to Shooting Scene on W 10th

Upon arrival, officers located and began providing medical aid to a seventeen-year-old male who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

The male was transported to a local hospital by the Kennewick Fire Department and is currently recovering.

The KPD Criminal Investigation Division (CID) responded to the location to conduct further investigation and continue processing the crime scene.

At this point, detectives believe this was a targeted shooting between two gang-involved individuals. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case or suspect, please get in touch with Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333, reference case number 26-014342, or you can remain anonymous at www.kpdtips.com.