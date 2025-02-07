Most of you know I've been on an 'adventure' for the past 6 weeks traveling through seven states with two horses and two dogs. My Living Quarter Horse trailer is a 25 ft. Sundowner 2 horse gooseneck, so you can imagine it's a tight squeeze!

Make Sure Your Truck is equipped to pull your RV trailer

Make Sure Your Truck is equipped to pull your trailer.

It's important to research the gross vehicle weight your specific truck can pull. Many people think if they have a 3/4-ton truck they can pull a huge trailer, but that is far from true. I have a 1-ton Dodge that does the job fine, but I'm often told horror stories of people trying to pull too heavy of a trailer with a 3/4-ton truck.

Many people driving on the road today are not road-worthy and don't realize the danger they are in and the danger they could inflict on others if they have an accident. Please be vigilant making sure your truck and trailer are at the right weight capacity. I've owned RV-type trailers and Motor homes before but camped in them only for short periods.

This has been a learning experience on many levels.

Safety Detectors should be properly installed in your RV

Ready for your next RV camping road trip? Think again! A few important things remain the same no matter what the RV is, so I thought I'd mention some of those.

Here is a checklist of my 15 best RV camping safety tips!

1. Detectors: Before leaving home, make sure your RV has a C02, Fire & Propane detector properly installed.

2. Inspect: Propane tanks, valves, and hoses to make sure they aren't leaking or too old. If you hear a hiss that is probably a leak or the valve isn't tight. If you smell a large amount of propane have it checked. Propane tanks do make some noise, but you should not hear a hiss. Tanks that are too old should be replaced.

3. Check the water Heater, Stovetop, Fridge, Furnace, and all lights inside and out to make sure all are in working order before leaving.

4. Bring: Extra rachet straps, bungees, or tie lines in case you need to secure a load.

5. Secure: Cupboards inside the RV with ties or bands as things shift and doors open spilling contents.

RV Camping Tires

6. Tires: Fill and check tires before leaving and make sure you have a spare tire and jacks available.

7. Documents: Have your insurance documents and ownership manual with you for reference.

8. Inspect: your Septic hoses and attachments.

9. Hoses: Bring: a fresh water hose and an outside cleaning hose with you on your trip.

10. Alternate refrigeration: Bring a cooler in case the fridge stops working.

RV Camping Safety

11. Generator or Inverter: It's always good to have either a Solar panel, Generator, or battery inverter for additional power should you need it. (If you don't have one onboard)

12. Fuses: Never a bad idea to have some of these on hand.

13. Jumpstarter: for dead batteries is a great idea( I've jumped two people with mine stuck on the road so far on this trip alone.

14. Garbage bags: Don't forget these! You'll need lots especially if you don't want to put toilet tissue in your septic. Don't waste money on RV tissue.

15. Portable gas fire pit: Due to high fire danger sometimes these are all that are allowed.

I find getting out on the open road and exploring new places is invigorating! Enjoy your time in your home away from home! Send me an app chat and tell me about your adventures!

