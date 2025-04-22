14 Canned Goods in WA State That Are Going To Cost More In 2025

14 Canned Goods in Washington State That Are Going To Cost More In 2025

As tariffs kick in, don't be surprised when you start seeing canned food prices start to rise in Washington State.



Grab Them Now! The 14 Must-Have Canned Items That Will Cost More Soon in WA

As a poor kid growing up, our family lived on canned goods - from green beans and corn, you name it - we devoured it like it was our last meal.

Times have changed, and canned foods still are a good value compared to other foods, but we'll soon see a spike in prices in the Evergreen State as tariffs kick in over the next few months.

So what's going up in price? Here are 14 canned food items that are bound to spike in price:

14 Canned Goods in Washington State That Are Going To Cost More In 2025 If you open up the news, there is a lot of talk about tariffs and how prices are going to increase in the United States as a result. According to thedailymeal.com , it is predicted that the price increase is going to hit one of America's more stable and economical food staples as well - canned goods. Below are 14 items that are sold in cans that you may want to stock up on now. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

As 2025 continues, hopefully, relief is on the horizon for these rising grocery prices in Washington State

Did anything on our list surprise you? are you spending more on your groceries and are you cutting back on your canned good?

Let me know in the comments below

