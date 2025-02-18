We have it pretty good in the Tri-Cities with short winters (although they can be frigid) but warmer temperatures are just around the corner.

I think most of us are already daydreaming of the smell of fresh-cut grass, birds singing, and the sun on our faces as we sip a cold beverage on our patios.

Outdoor Enthusiasts Love Living in the Tri-Cities Sunshine

If you consider yourself an outdoors kind of person, no doubt there are plenty of activities you enjoy and can't wait to do again when the weather warms.

For those of you who don't get outdoors much, but would like to start, here are 10 things to do in Tri-Cities that might just bring you joy and give you something to look forward to doing.

1. Hiking: Badger Mountain, Candy Mountain, Rattlesnake Mountain, McBee Hill, and many more offer groomed trails for the beginner to the advanced hiker.

2. Cycling: Bike paths run throughout Tri-Cities offering a safe biking adventure.

3. Parks Many of our parks border the beautiful Columbia River with beautiful walking paths to enjoy the view and get out in the sunshine.

4. Swimming, Beaches, Pools & Splash pads: Take the kids or grandkids to the many open spaces around the Tri-cities to swim, splash and play.

5. Wildlife & Nature: A never-ending glimpse at nature and wildlife is available nearby to enjoy

7. Golf Tri-Cities has wonderful golf courses to enjoy alone or with friends.

8. Farmer's Markets; Homegrown or crafted, each city in the Tri-Cities has its own Farmers' Markets each weekend during the warmer months of the year.

9. Outdoor Adventures: Outfitters: Activities galore to be experienced with these adventures in the Tri-Cities.

10. Outdoor Itineraries: Need some help planning? Check out some of these ideas.

Most people feel better mentally, emotionally, and physically if they spend time outdoors. So here's to all of us hoping for an early spring this year!

