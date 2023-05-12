10 Fantastic Fun Lakes To Visit in Washington State This Summer
My first recollection of going to a lake when I was a kid was Wallowa Lake near Joseph Oregon.
It was a fantastic trip for an eight-year-old and I loved the paddle boats. I had such a fond memory of the trip that I decided to spend my honeymoon there too (many years later)
As you can see, I'm a fan!
It got me thinking that there are tons of great lakes to visit right here in my home state of Washington.
I've been to a few of these, like Lake Chelan and Lake Washington, but some are new to me and if you like a good road or camping trip, maybe one of the 10 lakes will be new to you.
Take a look at our top 10 list:
10 Fantastic Fun Lakes To Visit in Washington State This Summer
I think I spotlighted some great lakes on our list but if I left one out, let me know in the comments below and I'll add them into a future article.