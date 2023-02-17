What Makes the 10-4 Cafe a Hidden Gem in Grandview off I-82?

If you love old-time diners and cafes, then you'll love the 10-4 Cafe in Grandview.

I've seen it advertised on highway signs many times passing through, and never had time to visit, until recently. If you get the opportunity, STOP. While the exterior green building isn't anything spectacular, the inside sure is!

Entering, you'll see a sign with the daily special, and a bank of gumball machines.

With a full floor of tables and booths, there's also cafe-style seating along a counter for guests to sit.

We noticed the wooden walls. There are a lot of horns and different decor.

While the 10-4 certainly has different accent pieces, the diner also has AMAZING breakfast entrees and lunch specials. On Fridays, they serve clam chowder. On Thursdays, the special is grilled cheese and tomato soup.

My husband ordered the special. I'm told, "It was the best." I'm a breakfast gal and ordered up the best ham and cheese omelette ever! The hash browns were great and the coffee was poured several times over.

We enjoyed our delicious meals in a window-side booth underneath more horns. An added bonus...the 10-4 Cafe is also a Washington lottery location. We purchased 10 $1 scratchers.

We broke even, However, we won the DELICIOUS food lotto. The 10-4 Cafe is located in Grandview off I-82 on Wine Country Road.

