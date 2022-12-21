Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?

One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate.



Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?

Guy Fieri's TV show Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives love Washington State. Fieri has been to the Evergreen State multiple times and has discovered some pretty amazing places to eat.

Fieri has been to Leavenworth and the Tri-Cities multiple times but one place Fieri has visited has made his #1 list of places featured on his Food Network TV show.

You'd think a simple bowl of chili might not be much to write home about but when it's made at Mike's Chili Parlor in Seattle Washington, you know you are tasting greatness in your dish.

Listed on Mashed.com, Mike's Chili Parlor is featured as the #1 place in Washington State to visit and discover some delicious eats. Fieri, according to the article says that the food served there easily makes his famous "Triple-D" restaurants list.

According to a little bit of research on Mike's Facebook page, Mike's has been serving up their world-famous chili for 100 years and it's one of those destination places that you'll want to check out. I can smell those sweet onions and beans already!

Mike's Chili Parlor is located at 1447 NW Ballard Way in Seattle

There have been plenty of great places in Washington State featured on Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives and I've linked some other great articles and places to eat in Washington here, here, and here.

