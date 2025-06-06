Lightning doesn't happen every day in California. It is an awe-inspiring sight, but also very dangerous as a mom and her children were reminded earlier this week in Huntington Beach, California.

Fox Weather shared the story that Tiffanie Buckner told Storyful. Tiffanie was trying to capture video of the lightning that she was seeing to share with her family when she and her children were startled by the close lightning strike, just across the cul-de-sac from them.

How rare is lightning in Southern California?

There are not very many thunderstorms with lightning that happen in California. The graphic below from NOAA shows that coastal California sees 10 days or less with thunderstorms with lightning per year.

What should you do if lightning is nearby?

NOAA has lightning safety guidelines available if you're planning an event that may be affected by thunderstorms. The most basic things to know are that you should go inside a safe shelter and avoid plumbing and electrical wiring. There are no safe places outside when lightning is nearby, lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from where rain is falling. If you hear thunder, seek shelter and stay inside until 30 minutes after the thunder stops. Lightning doesn't always strike the highest object, and lightning can strike the same place twice.

This new video from Huntington Beach, California is another reminder of how dangerous it is to be outside when lightning is even remotely close.

