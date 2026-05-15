Yakima Valley College’s Yakima Valley Vintners is pairing wine with bold Mexican flavors at a special event later this month.

Vino, Vida y Sazón takes place Saturday, May 30th, from noon to 2 at the Yakima Valley Vintners tasting room on the Grandview campus.

Guests will sample dishes like ceviche, tamales and carne asada, paired with wines and creative wine mixers designed to complement traditional Mexican cuisine. Organizers say the event is intended for both newcomers to wine and longtime enthusiasts.

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“While beer is often the go-to pairing for Mexican cuisine, wine — and creative wine mixers — can offer equally exciting combinations that elevate the meal,” said Carolina Licano of Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard & Winery Technology Program. “This event is a fun opportunity to experience those unexpected pairings firsthand.”

Tickets are $30 and include tastings and small bites. Seating is limited, and advance registration is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased by visiting YVV's Website.

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