Yakima Wines Perform Well in Seattle

Yakima Valley Vintners received a host of honors at the 2025 Seattle Wine Awards. Yakima Valley College’s 2024 Bordeaux Style Bright Idea Sémillon received double gold and Best of Class awards. The 2021 Cabernet Franc, 2024 Alumni Albariño [al-BAR-een-yo], 2024 Yakademic Blend, 2024 Yak Attack Blanc and the 2024 Scholars Sémillon all earned gold.

These latest honors bring YVC’s total to 255 awards, including 15 Platinum recognitions, the most of any educational institution in the Pacific Northwest. Every white wine produced by the college from the 2024 vintage has received a gold medal or higher.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen

All award-winning wines submitted by Yakima Valley Vintners, YVC's teaching winery, were produced by students completing course work in YVC’s Vineyard & Winery Technology program. The wines are marketed through the program at YVC’s Grandview Campus, which houses a winery facility and tasting room, as well as its tasting room on the Yakima Campus. All wines submitted were judged blindly by a panel of prominent wine professionals. YVC student wines were included with all of the other commercial wineries during the competition.

For more information about Yakima Valley Vintners and the Yakima Valley College Vineyard and Winery Technology Program visit YVC's Website or call (509) 882-7007.

