Yakima Valley Vintners To Host French Market Friday

Yakima Valley College’s teaching winery, Yakima Valley Vintners, will host a French Market and Wine Release Party on Friday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place in the school’s tasting room on the Yakima Campus, at 1606 West Nob Hill Blvd. YVV officials say in addition to the opportunity to tase student made wines, the wary will include two different styles each of Chardonnay, Malbec, Syrah and red blends. The free event is open to the public, with wine tastings available to purchase at the door.

Award-winning wines available for tasting at this special event include the following:

2023 Easy A Chardonnay

This oak Chardonnay was made from the excellent fruit that was harvested and donated to YVC students from Austin Sharp Vineyard, in the Horse Heaven Hills AVA. Aromas of cinnamon bark, caramelized sugar, yellow peach, piña colada and green apple skin help this wine achieve great heights, like the college’s upcoming graduates. The tropical fruit and oak combine elegantly with flavors of toasted coconut, almond and vanilla; all leading up to a sweet cream and buttery finish.

Award: Silver Medal; 2024 Cascadia Wine Competition

2023 Study Skills Chardonnay

This stainless-steel fermented Chardonnay has the aromas of tree and citrus fruit. Fresh flavors of green apple, melon and guava meet your palate and deliver a crisp and dry finish. Cheese and meat charcuterie, or a shrimp or chicken dish would complement the flavors of the terroir.

Award: Gold Medal; “91 Points” 2024 Cascadia Wine Competition

2020 Super Senior Syrah

This Syrah is the epitome of the phrase “wine gets better with age.” It was left to macerate for 11 months on the skins leaving this bold and rich wine filled with dark chocolate, cherry blossom and dark fruit flavors. One sip brings about lingering tannins with tea leaves, prune, raisin and floral flavors. It will pair nicely with the perfect charcuterie board of meats and cheeses, or a steak dinner.

Award: Silver Medal; 2024 Seattle Wine Awards

2020 Graduates Last Hyrah Syrah

The wine experienced minimal filtration to preserve the black cherry, amaretto, caramel and plum aromas. Upon tasting the wine, you will notice flavors that include coffee, caramel and dried fruit. The body is very balanced with full tannins, which will pair well with cheese and salami.

Award: Gold Medal; “92 Points” 2024 Cascadia Wine Competition

2021 Latitude – Red Blend

The prime growing region of Washington sits at a similar latitude of the Bordeaux region of France. Perhaps that is why this Bordeaux blend of Merlot, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc made such a fun wine. Notice the aromas of blackberry and blueberry and flavors of spice and caramel. Pair with roasted tri-tip or filled flank steak and roasted vegetables.

2020 Primitivo

Our Primitivo has hints of dried fruit, strawberry and dark chocolate aromas. Its smooth, silky finish will fill your palate with chocolate and mocha flavors. With its medium acidity and soft tannins, this wine is easy to serve with any meal, but will shine when paired with pork loin, your favorite holiday meal or chocolate cover strawberries.

Award: Double Gold Medal; “Best of Class – 92 Points” 2024 Cascadia Wine Competition

2021 Dean’s List Malbec

Aromas of toast, hazelnut, blackberry and mocha from this Malbec jump out of the glass. You will notice the smooth, silky body of the wine is followed by flavors of s’mores, brown sugar and black cherry. Drink it with pork, steak fajitas or get adventurous while camping and pair with your marshmallow and chocolate delight.

Can’t make this event? Yakima Valley Vintners wines can be purchased anytime at the YVV Website.