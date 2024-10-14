On Friday, Oregon senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced funding they say will boost habitat restoration in the eastern portion of the state. The $679,690 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will go to five projects, supporting management of invasive grasses, reducing wildfire risks, and restoring sagebrush habitat.

“Restoring and conserving Oregon’s sagebrush ecosystems is critical to protecting biodiversity, mitigating the dangers of invasive species, and making our landscapes more resilient to climate chaos and wildfires,” said Merkley. “This crucial funding will support collaborative conservation efforts and help ensure our rural economies and important rangelands are strong long into the future.”

“Oregon’s sagebrush ecosystems are critical to ensuring resilience against the disastrous effects of the climate crisis like wildfires and drought,” Wyden said. “This federal funding will help regions on the frontline of this fight use a proven approach of ecosystem restoration and conservation. I applaud this federal investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I fought to secure, and will continue to push for more resources to support restoration projects across Oregon.”

Friday’s announced funding came via the landmark Infrastructure Law, which will invest nearly $10 million to support 53 strategic projects in Western states focused on habitat restoration and on-the-ground science.

The Oregon projects receiving funding are as follows:

