WSDA Offering 2025 Japanese Beetle Treatment Sign-Up
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, homeowners who live in a previous Japanese beetle treatment area in Yakima or Benton counties can now give consent and sign up for 2025 Japanese beetle treatments. WSDA said southcentral Washington homeowners can get these free treatments by getting a consent form, either in English or in Spanish, filling it out and returning it to the Department of Ag via e-mail.
Get a consent form
- download the English consent form or Spanish consent form online
- pick the consent form up at your local city hall,
- see WSDA employees at a local event
Return completed consent form
- e-mail the completed form to pest@agr.wa.gov,
- drop off the completed consent form at your local city hall,
- return to us at a local event
The WSDA says signing up for treatment now helps save time, resources, and taxpayer dollars by lessening future mailings.
