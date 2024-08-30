WSDA Asking You To Report Northern Giant Hornet Sightings

While no detections have been reported this year, the Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking everyone to be on the lookout for the Northern Giant Hornet. Formerly known as the Asian Giant, the Northern Giant is the world’s largest hornet, coming in at 1.5”-2” in length. The hornet also has a large orange head with prominent eyes and a black and orange/yellow striped abdomen.

If you suspect to see a Northern Giant Hornet, WSDA asks that you try to take a picture, and report your sighting to the Department of Agriculture. You have several options when it comes to contacting the WSDA:

by emailing hornets@agr.wa.gov