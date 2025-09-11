AARP Working To Make Homes More Accessible, Safer

According to AARP, a life-long home is one that meets needs at any age, no matter what those needs are. Most houses were designed for young able-bodied adults and don’t meet the needs of older residents or people with disabilities. The AARP’s Sean Voskuhl said typically the biggest accessibility barrier is stairs.

“Having a step-free way of getting into or out of a home can benefit older residents, mothers pushing strollers, or people who use wheelchairs," Voskuhl said. "C- or D-shaped handles and drawer pulls won’t catch on to clothing and are easier to grasp than knobs. A lever-style door handle is easier to use than a doorknob. It also allows for using an assistive device, such as a can or hook, to open the door.”

Making Your Existing House Work

What do you do if you can't afford the perfect house? Voskuhl said that’s where the AARP HomeFit Guide comes in.

“The reality is, few people have the resources to build a perfect home. The AARP HomeFit Guide has room-by-room tips with modifications that can make a home safer, more comfortable, and a better fit for residents of any age.”

HomeFit, he noted, takes the information and resources from the guide and applies it to your personal space with just a smartphone.

“Take your smartphone and search HomeFit AR in your app store," Voskuhl said. "When you open the app, click the ‘Start New Assessment’ button. From there, you can scan your bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom. As the app detects items in the room, you’ll answer questions about your set-up before receiving an overall assessment at the end, highlighting ‘do it yourself’ items and ‘hire help’ tasks to break down some of the barriers to getting started.”

Visit AARP's Website to download your own copy of the HomeFit guide.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com