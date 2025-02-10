Will A CCA Fix Happen This Session?

There are a host of issues the Washington farming community is watching very closely this legislative session. One that sparks some of the strongest emotions has to do with the Climate Commitment Act. Despite being told the farming community would be exempt from the CCA, the state Department of Ecology has yet to implement a system in which farmers and growers get what they were promised.

Jon DeVaney, President of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association said lawmakers were hesitant to make modifications to the CCA itself, while voters decided the future of the Act in November. In the meantime, the legislature provided $30 million to help offset payments.

“It's not a direct reimbursement, it's a compensating payment. So, [growers] report your overcharges for the Climate Commitment Act, for producers that should have been exempt," DeVaney noted. "And then you get a tiered payment based on how much you used.”

DeVaney said that reimbursement fund is still available to the Washington Ag Community, and farmers are encouraged to apply. But, moving forward this legislative session.

“The goal now is to get the Act itself changed to ensure that we have the exemption that was promised to agricultural producers when the Climate Commitment Act was passed," DeVaney stressed. "There's been added impetus to doing so because in his inaugural address, Governor Ferguson indicated that he recognized this is a problem and would like to see. Solution. So I know he and his staff have been talking to members of the legislature about a proposal that would do that, and we expect to see something forthcoming soon.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com