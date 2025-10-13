USDA Provides WIC Funding For Washington

On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Health announced it had received a second award of food funding from USDA, allowing DOH to continue food benefits as well as the state’s current 10-person state WIC team through the end of October. The Department of Health said "amid ongoing uncertainty following the federal government shutdown, they remain committed to supporting the people of Washington who rely on WIC to meet their nutritional needs and our employees".

DOH added they will provide any updates on the Department’s Federal Government Shutdown website.

