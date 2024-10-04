Wheat Stocks Up 20% Across The Northwest

According to NASS, the amount of wheat held in storage increased across the three Northwest states this year.

In Oregon, wheat stored in all positions totaled 49 million bushels, up from 38.3 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 26%, while on-farm stocks were up 35% compared to the previous year.

In Idaho, all what storage as of September 1st totaled 80.2 million bushels, up from 65 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 27%, while on-farm stocks were up 18% compared to the previous year.

And in Washington, wheat stored in all positions totaled 159 million bushels, up from 137 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 16%, while on-farm stocks were up 19% compared to the previous year.

Nationally, wheat stored in all positions totaled 1.99 billion bushels, up from 1.77 billion bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 13%, while on-farm stocks were up 11% compared to the previous year.

When it comes to barley stocks in all positions on September 1st, Idaho reported 42.6 million bushels, down from 49 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 10%, while on-farm stocks were down 24% compared to 2023.

In Oregon, barley stored in all positions totaled 1.07 million bushels, up from 738,000 bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 29%, while on-farm stocks were up 67% compared to the previous year.

In Washington, barley stored in all positions totaled 5.04 million bushels, down from 6.02 million a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 3%, while on-farm stocks were down 46% compared to 2023.

Nationally, barley stored in all positions totaled 154 million bushels, down from 180 million bushels from a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 15%, while on-farm stocks were down 27% compared to the previous year.

Oats stored in off-farm locations on September 1st totaled 211,000 bushels in Idaho, down from 225,000 bushels in 2023. For Oregon, off-farm stocks of oats were 258,000 bushels, down 12% from the previous year. And in Washington, off-farm stocks were 82,000 bushels, up 14% from the previous year.

Nationally, oats stored in all positions totaled 65.2 million bushels, down from 75.3 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were 26.6 million, down 33% from the previous year, while on-farm stocks were 38.6 million, up 9% compared to 2023.

