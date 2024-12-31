Western Wildfires A Top Story of 2024

If you take a look back at the top 10 weather stories for 2024, USDA meteorologist Brad Rippy said the wildfire season that blackened so many acres across the Northwest and California would easily make that list. And while we saw many acres burn here in the west, he pointed out that the southern plains saw a host of wildfires in 2024 as well. When looking at the numbers nationwide this year.

“We saw about 8.5 million acres of vegetation scorched across the country due to wildfires," Rippey noted. "Somewhat below the all-time record, which is just a shade above 10 million acres but certainly a consequential wildfire season.”

This year saw five wildfires, each that had consumed 100,000 acres, burning at the same time in Oregon back in July. This was on top of hundreds of thousands of acres burning in Idaho this summer. And California’s arson caused Park Fire consumed 430,000 acres, making it the biggest western wildfire of the year.

“Wildfire season continues in southern California. Just this month, we saw the 4,000-acre Franklin Fire which damaged or destroyed 48 homes and other buildings,” Rippey said.

In an average wildfire season, around 6.8 million acres burn nationwide.

Other top weather stories from 2024 Rippey noted included the active hurricane season reported in the southeastern U.S.

