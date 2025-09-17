West Nile Confirmed In Central Washington Horse

The first case of West Nile Virus this year in Washington has been confirmed in a Yakima County horse. On Thursday, September 11th, the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (WADDL) confirmed a one-year-old thoroughbred horse tested positive for the virus after presenting with neurologic signs. This comes after the Washington State Department of Health reported positive mosquito pools in Benton, Grant, and Yakima counties.

Horse owners are reminded that West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can affect horses, birds, and people.

Horses are particularly vulnerable because they have no natural immunity and annual vaccination can improve outcomes. The fatality rate for horses exhibiting clinical signs can be 33% and those that recover can exhibit residual effects such as gait abnormalities for up to 6 months. The risk level for other horse owners in Yakima and surrounding areas is currently moderate, and all animal owners should take preventive steps.

Continue Taking Precautions

“Even as temperatures begin to cool in the evenings, mosquitoes that carry WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases remain active until a hard freeze occurs," said Dr. Amber Itle, WSDA state Veterinarian. "It is important for all animal owners to continue taking precautions to protect animals and themselves from mosquito exposure."

WSDA recommends that animal owners:

Contact a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Place livestock in barns or sheltered areas with fans during peak mosquito activity (dusk to dawn).

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can breed. If emptying is not possible, cover water sources or change water at least twice per week.

Use insect repellents approved for the species.

While this is Yakima County’s first confirmed case in an animal this year, West Nile Virus appears annually in Washington during mosquito season, mostly during the summer and early fall months when mosquito activity is highest.

For the latest West Nile numbers across Washington, visit the state Department of Health's Website.

