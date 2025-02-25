Webinar To Focus On Japanese Beetle

This is Washington Invasive Species Awareness Week, and to mark the occasion, a webinar focused on the Japanese beetle will take place Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Agriculture says the webinar will provide an opportunity for the farming community and the general public as well to learn more about this highly invasive pest that can feed on more than 300 plants.

Tuesday’s webinar, hosted by Washington Invasive Species Council, will focus on the history of the beetle, current trapping and control efforts, as well as prevention methods. WSDA said one pesticide recertification credit from the Department of Agriculture will also be offered.

The first infestation of the Japanese beetle was reported in 2020, and over the past five years, the WSDA has been working toward eradication. WSDA added the pest is a great hitchhiker and can spread across the state if left unmanaged.

Today's webinar start at 10 a.m. Pacific. Click Here to learn more or to register.

Washington Invasive Species Awareness Week runs through February 28.

