Weak La Niña Develops In The Pacific

It’s looking more and more likely that this will be a La Niña winter. The Climate Prediction Center says La Niña conditions emerged in September, and are expected to persist through the end of the year, with the possibility of La Niña wearing off starting in January.

This La Niña is expected to be weak.

Typically, La Niña brings cooler temperatures and more precipitation in the Northwest which could mean more snow in the mountains. Meanwhile the southern portion of the U.S. usually gets less precipitation during a La Niña.

We’ll have a better idea what winter will look like with the Climate Prediction Center releases their next forecast November 13th.

La Niña conditions emerged when sea surface temperatures dropped below average across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

