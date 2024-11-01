WDFW Seeking Public Feedback On Land Purchases

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to hear your thoughts on 20 proposed public land acquisitions that the Department says could contribute to fish and wildlife conservation and as well as public access. The proposals encompass about 13,749 acres with acquisitions in Asotin, Benton, Douglas, Jefferson, Kitsap, Kittitas, Klickitat, Okanogan, Pacific, and Thurston counties. The proposal concepts are currently under review through the Department’s annual Lands 20/20: A Vision for the Future process, which launched in 2005.

"Public land provides significant benefits to both wildlife and human populations of Washington,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW lands division manager. “The properties being considered hold the potential to provide fish, wildlife, and habitat conservation while also supporting increased outdoor recreational opportunities. WDFW acquires land strategically, with the expectation that each acquisition improves the overall health of our great state. We are proud of our rigorous internal and public process to inform our potential commitment to pursuing stewardship responsibilities in perpetuity.”

Illustrative projects include:

The West Foster project could add about 5,100 acres to the West Foster Creek Unit of the Sagebrush Flat Wildlife Area in Douglas County, protecting state-endangered Columbian sharp-tailed grouse and state-threatened greater sage grouse. The property would also provide big- and small-game hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities.

The Ellemeham Mountain project could add 108 acres to the Ellemeham Unit of the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area in Okanogan County. The high-quality habitat provides protection for a variety of species and supports working lands with a grazing lease as well as creating landscape connectivity. Recreation opportunities include hunting and wildlife viewing.

The Silver Springs property could add about 1,100 acres to the Scatter Creek Unit of the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area in Thurston County. The prairie mosaic, Oregon white oak, wetland and Mima mounds habitat here protects many species, while recreation opportunities on this property could include wildlife viewing, fishing, hunting, and hiking.

WDFW staff will brief the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission on the proposed land acquisitions during the Commission’s Dec. 12-14 hybrid meeting in Cle Elum. The Commission’s Habitat Committee will also hold a special virtual meeting on Nov. 5 beginning at 10:30 a.m. to discuss this year’s Lands 20/20 portfolio.

More information about the proposed land acquisitions is available on WDFW’s land acquisitions webpage. WDFW is accepting comments on the proposed acquisitions via E-mail through November 27, 2024. Members of the public who have limited or no internet connection may also mail written comments to:

Wildlife Program Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

PO Box 43200

Olympia, WA

98504

Following public review and final approval by the WDFW Director, the Department will begin pursuing grant funding to move forward with the proposed acquisitions. Potential grant sources include the state of Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program and federal grants through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, including the Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund. Securing grant funding can take several years.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com