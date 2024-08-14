WDFW: Dominion Wolf Killed

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week that a male wolf from the Dominion pack in Steven County was recently killed. On July 31st, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind approved the lethal removal of one wolf from the pack following a string of depredations of cattle dating back to mid-June. Susewind noted his authorization was consistent with the guidance of the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions.

