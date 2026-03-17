The East Columbia Basin Irrigation District is moving forward with several new delivery systems tied to the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program. The District recently entered into memorandums of understanding [MOU] with seven landowner groups.

The agreements cover:

Shrag Delivery System

Wheeler Corridor Delivery System

EL 54 Delivery System

EL 56.5 Delivery System

EL 4.8 Delivery System

EL 40.2 Delivery System

EL 73.3 Delivery System

ECBID says the signed agreements allow the District and participating landowners to begin developing the new water delivery infrastructure.

The District began delivering water on the EL 86.4 system in April of last year, the second system completed under the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program. The first, EL 47.5, was completed in 2021.

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Two additional systems now under construction are expected to begin deliveries in 2027.

The program is designed to help farmers exchange declining groundwater supplies for water from the Columbia Basin Project, protecting the Odessa aquifer while helping maintain agricultural production and local water supplies.

The East Columbia Basin Irrigation District manages more than 191,000 irrigated acres for over 2,800 landowners in central Washington.

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