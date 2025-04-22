Washington Recognized For HPAI Free Dairy Herd

Last week, the Washington state Department of Agriculture announced the state had reached Stage Four status in the National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS) program. That status means no cases of bird flu or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in the state’s dairy cattle or milk supply. The NMTS program, managed by the USDA, monitors the nation’s milk supply by testing for HPAI to identify potential outbreaks.

WSDA’s Food Safety Program played a critical role in achieving Stage 4 status, with inspectors collecting monthly milk samples from dairy producers across the state since November 2024. This consistent and collaborative sampling effort, conducted in partnership with the dairy industry, provided the data needed to demonstrate that there are no signs of bird flu in the state’s milk supply or dairy herds and the overall risk remains low. The work of WSDA’s Food Safety inspectors was essential to meet USDA’s requirements.

Washington currently has never had a confirmed case of HPAI in its dairy cattle. It is now one of the few states to reach stage 4, meaning it is officially recognized as unaffected by bird flu after completing regular testing and surveillance.

WSDA worked alongside the Northwest Dairy Association and independent dairy operators statewide. Representative milk samples were collected from all 237 dairy farms in the state and tested at the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Pullman. Antone Mickelson, director of farm practices at the Northwest Dairy Association and Gena Reich at WSDA in food safety led the sample collection efforts.

"This effort wasn’t easy — it took coordination, logistics and support from many producers,” said Gena Reich, WSDA’s Food Safety & Consumer Services Policy and Performance Administrator.

Stage 4 requires continuous ongoing rounds of negative test results collected over an extended period, to maintain status and meet both WSDA and federal guidelines to confirm ongoing absence of HPAI in Washington’s dairy herds.

“The hard work and coordination of many people made this achievement a reality,” said Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Veterinarian. “This was a tremendous industry led effort who genuinely understand the importance of cross industry collaboration and coordination to protect both cattle and avian health. Washington is incredibly fortunate to have a progressive industry and the most progressive National Animal Health Laboratory in the country to support this effort.

“This milestone demonstrates the power of collaboration between local, state and federal partners, as well as producers — and shows what we can accomplish when we work together,” Dr. Itle said.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside such talented and passionate individuals within Washington's milk and beef industries," said Jackie Madill, Executive Director of the Washington State Beef Commission. "This achievement is a testament to each and every one of them!"

Steve Seppi, the Executive Director of the Washington Dairy Commission, added: "Such progress is only possible when industry, academia, and government unite with a common goal."

