Washington Counties Designated As Natural Disaster Areas

FSA has designated half a dozen Washington counties as primary natural disaster areas due to drought. The designation allows for the FSA to send emergency credit through emergency loans to producers in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanagan and Skagit counties. According to the latest drought numbers, those six counties experienced drought levels reached levels of D2 (Drought-Severe) for eight or more weeks in a row.

The FSA loans can be used to replace essential items like equipment and livestock, reorganize farming operations or refinance certain debts. The FSA will review the loans based on losses, security that is available and repayment ability. Other contiguous counties that are eligible for loans include Adams, Benton, Ferry, Franklin, Island, King, Lincoln, San Juan, Snohomish, Whatcom and Yakima counties.

