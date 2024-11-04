Washington Awarded Funding To Expand Rural High-Speed Internet

Through its Community Connect Program, Rural Development has awarded $63.8 million to expand high-speed internet in rural areas across 12 states, including Washington.

“We know this is fundamental to building prosperity and a bright future where people and businesses can grow and thrive,” said Helen Price Johnson the State Director for Rural Development in Washington. "Rural Americans have immense potential, but without reliable internet, it’s challenging to fully reach it. These awards will open new pathways to education, jobs, and healthcare which will provide opportunities and strengthen our communities.”

In Washington, USDA is investing over $11.5 million in three Community Connect projects designed to bring high-speed internet to 2,347 residents in Island, Lewis, Pacific, and Spokane counties:

Public Utility District 1 of Lewis County will receive $4.8 million to install a fiber-to-the-premises network, benefiting 1,152 residents and 16 businesses in Lewis and Pacific counties. Residents will have access to internet speeds up to 100 Mbps symmetrical, expanding economic, educational, healthcare, and public safety access. The project includes a community center at Lewis County Fire District #11, offering free internet access for at least two years.

Spokane Regional Broadband Development Authority (Broadlinc) is awarded $4.5 million to create a fiber-to-the-premises and fixed wireless system for 733 residents and 10 businesses in Spokane County. Subscribers will have access to up to 1 Gbps symmetrical service, with a community center at Spokane County Fire District #4 providing free internet access for two years.

Fibercloud, Inc. will receive $2.2 million to build a fiber-to-the-premises system for 462 residents and seven businesses in Island County, delivering speeds up to 1 Gbps symmetrical. A community center, located in a trailer on Whidbey Telephone property, will offer free internet access for two years.

The Community Connect Program extends internet service to rural areas where it is least likely to be available commercially, enhancing the quality of life by enabling access to jobs, education, healthcare, public safety, and community development. Each project includes a community center providing free high-speed internet access for area residents for at least two years.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com