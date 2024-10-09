Washington Awarded $2M In REAP Funds

Last week, USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced that USDA is partnering with farmers and small businesses to expand access to clean energy and lower energy bills through the Rural Energy for America Program. The USDA announced $104 million in loans and grants to support over 300 clean energy projects in 34 states. That includes $2 million for 19 projects across Washington:

In the Northwest, Willow Bridge LLC, a small rural business in Skagit County will use a $268,649 grant to offset their operations energy use by purchasing and installing a roof mounted 135.9 kW solar array. The project will result in about $11,000 per year in energy cost savings and will replace or generate approximately 145,000 KWh per year which is enough energy to power 14 homes.

In the Southwest, Alpha Marine Installations LLC, a business located in rural Lewis County, will use a $54,850 grant to purchase and install a 22,113-kW solar array. This project will realize $1,746 per year in savings and will replace 17,951 kWh per year, a 50% energy savings to their operation.

Tm Morris Inc., an auto body shop in Kittitas County, will use a $73,100 grant to purchase and install a 67.18 kW solar array. The project will result in about $6,700 per year in savings and will replace approximately 95,600 kWh (95% energy savings) per year, which is enough to power nine homes.

In Yakima County, Charles Faram Inc, a wholesale hops distributor will purchase and install a 132-kW solar array. The project will result in about $15,700 per year in savings and replace approximately 174,700 kWh (94% energy savings) per year which is enough to power 17 homes.

In Spokane County, $35,012 will be used to help Fresh Cut Farms LLC purchase and install a 16.4 kW solar array. This project will realize $1,267 per year in savings and will replace or generate 19,616 kWh (85.15 percent energy savings) per year which is enough to power two homes.

Helen Price Johnson, State Director for USDA Rural Development in Washington, said last week’s announcement was great news for people in rural Washington and the planet.

“When we can invest in local small businesses, create energy efficiency and create more renewable energy infrastructure, it makes good paying jobs and supports our opportunities for economic prosperity,” she said.

“As drivers of our economy, farmers and rural business owners deserve affordable energy,” Deputy Secretary Torres Small said. “That’s why, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America Agenda, I’m proud to announce an additional $104 million in REAP loans and grants that will lower energy costs for farmers and small business and help them expand their operations, all while tackling climate change.”

Click Here for a complete list of all REAP projects nationwide.

