Washington’s gray wolf population is at its highest level on record.

According to a report released Friday by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state’s minimum wolf count rose more than 17% in 2025, rebounding from a slight dip the year before. Biologists counted 270 wolves statewide at the end of December, including 23 breeding pairs and 49 packs. That’s up from 230 wolves and 43 packs in 2024.

Recent Growth Concentrated Where Wolves Already Reside

“We confirmed six new or reestablished packs in the annual count," said WDFW Wolf Biologist Trent Roussin. “Those that reestablished include the Salmo, Smackout, and Vulcan packs in northeast Washington. New packs include the Cameron Lake pack on the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the Billy Goat and Tupshin packs in the North Cascades Recovery Region.”

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Despite the growth, no breeding pairs were confirmed in the Southern Cascades or Northwest Coast region, though lone wolves were spotted passing through.

“This is despite collar data from a dispersing wolf and confirmed sightings of another indicating that at least two wolves had traveled through the area during the year,” said Roussin.

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WDFW Notes Most Packs Are Not Involved In Depredations

The report also documented 28 wolf deaths last year and 17 livestock depredation incidents, involving 19 cattle. Still, officials note about 90% of wolf packs were not linked to any livestock conflicts.

Click Here to read the entire report put out by WDFW.

Contributors to WDFW's annual wolf report include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, the Spokane Tribe of Indians, Swinomish Tribe, Yakama Nation, and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

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