The theme of the Washington snowpack hasn’t changed much this entire season. Starting back in November, the higher elevations have not seen much snow, and that has yet to change. In fact, to start February, six out of the state’s 14 basins have snowpacks 50% of normal or less.

"There are a couple of subbasins that are doing fine," said Toby Rodger with NRCS Washington. . They're doing better, probably than normal. But if I was to say areas that are really going to be a concern, it's going to be the Upper and Lower Yakima. They're the portions of our state that show up as the most behind. But overall, the entire state is sitting behind on snowpack.”

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

There is some positive news to report when it comes to snowpack; the North Puget Sound basin is 82% of average, while the Upper Columbia is 102% of average.

Time Is Running Out For Snow To Accumulate

In a typical year, April 1st is the apex of the snowpack season. Could Washington mountains see an improvement in the higher elevations over the next eight weeks?

"So, in order to catch up to where we need to be, to be in the normal state, we're going to have to quickly accelerate how much snow we're accumulating," Rodgers said. "So if you looked at it just graphically, we're kind of flatlining on the snowpack currently, and we need to pick it up in the next two months if we're going to get to where we need to be.”

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

Rodgers noted that Water Year To Date numbers look very good. In fact, only two basins are below average when it comes to Water Year To Date.

But, he was quick to point out those numbers aren’t as beneficial to farmers, who need snow in the mountains that melts off during the spring months to make sure irrigation levels are adequately stocked.

More From Rodgers On The Washington Snowpack:

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com