Washington Small Fruit Conference Set For This Week

The 2025 Washington Small Fruit Conference will take place Wednesday and Thursday at two locations in the state. The event will allow growers to catch up on the latest research, as well connect with the researchers themselves.

The Conference is presented in association with the Lynden Ag Show, taking place at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden. The Conference will take place Wednesday and Thursday in Western Washington, and with a remote viewing in Prosser Thursday the 4th.

Click Here to learn more about this week's Conference.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com