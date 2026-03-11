Two bills backed by Colville Representative Andrew Engell are now law after receiving Washington Governor Bob Ferguson's signature.

Helping Rural Hospitals Provide Faster Diagnostic Care

House Bill 2113 aims to improve access to diagnostic imaging in rural communities. The new law updates supervision rules for radiologic technologists and MRI technologists. It allows certain imaging procedures, including those using intravenous contrast, to be supervised not only by physicians, but also by advanced practice registered nurses or physician assistants.

Supervision can also occur through real-time audio and video technology.

"In many rural communities, health care providers are doing everything they can to keep essential services available close to home," said Engell. "This legislation modernizes our law so medical professionals can safely perform diagnostic imaging procedures while maintaining appropriate oversight. It ensures critical patients at rural hospitals can receive essential imaging services and lifesaving care utilizing existing healthcare professionals qualified to staff emergency departments."

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

Housing Affordability Is Not Just An Urban Issue

House Bill 2269, which addresses housing options in rural areas, allowing more flexibility for so-called “middle housing” in limited areas of rural development, letting homes connect to either public sewer systems or large on-site septic systems.

Engell noted HB 2269 was a good opportunity to work across the aisle to House Democrats understand the unique challenges of complying with the Growth Management Act and addressing our housing shortages in rural areas. He also said the bill helps rural communities address housing challenges while maintaining local planning authority.

"Housing affordability is not just an urban issue," said Engell. "Rural communities also need practical tools that allow them to expand housing opportunities while still protecting public health standards and maintaining local decision-making."

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

We Need To Listen To The People We Serve

Both measures passed the House and Senate unanimously.

"These are practical solutions that came from listening to people working directly in these areas - health care providers and local planners," said Engell. "When we focus on solving real problems facing our communities, it's possible to build broad bipartisan support and deliver meaningful results for the people we serve."

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com