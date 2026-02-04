Washington House Republicans say they are concerned a proposed new fee on tires would quietly raise costs for drivers.

House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary said a Democrat proposal aimed at addressing environmental impacts from tire chemicals could also mean higher costs for Washington drivers.

“This bill would impose a six-dollar mitigation fee tax added on top of every new tire sold," he said.

The Auburn Republican added what concerns the GOP even more is language preventing retailers from clearly showing the fee on customer receipts.

“The bill says not only do you have to impose a tax, but you can't tell your customers you're charging a six dollar per tire tax," he continued.

Stokesbary said Washington Republicans support protecting salmon and waterways but argue lawmakers should avoid policies that further increase costs for families already facing affordability challenges.

