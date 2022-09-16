USDA To Survey NW Farmers On Chemical Use, Production Costs

As part of the 2022 Agricultural Resources Management Survey, better known as ARMS, NASS will survey producers across the Pacific Northwest about their production practices. This year, USDA is reaching out to wheat and potato producers.

The Survey will start in October and NASS recommends farmers have their fertilizer and pesticide spray records available to speed up the survey process. A USDA representative will call producers to set up an interview to help in the completion of the questionnaire. Producers may also receive an e-mail reminder if they opted for that service.

“ARMS is a vital survey that tracks how Idaho, Oregon, and Washington farms use technology to manage production of their major field crops,” said NASS Northwest Regional Deputy Director, Dennis Koong “The results of this survey also help policymakers and farm groups understand the factors driving the costs and returns of crop production.”

ARMS is conducted in three phases, from May 2022 through April 2023. The first phase screened participants to make sure they have the commodity of interest and would accurately represent the entire U.S. farm sector. In this current phase, NASS is collecting information on production practices. In the final phase, NASS will survey producers on cost of production, farm income, and production expenditures. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents. The information provided will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, survey responses will be kept confidential and will not be published in identifiable form.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com