USDA Designates Yakima As Natural Disaster

Late last week, the USDA designated Yakima County as a Primary Natural Disaster Area for Drought. The designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from drought through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

While Yakima is the primary eligible county, other counties that may be eligible for coverage include Benton, Grant, King, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Pierce, and Skamania. On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

