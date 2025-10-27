Trump Terminates Trade Talks with Canada

President Trump announced an immediate end to trade negotiations with Canada late Thursday night. The Guardian said it’s a result of Trump’s opposition to a TV ad from Canada that quoted President Ronald Reagan. The provincial government of Ontario paid for the ad, which uses excerpts from a 1987 speech where Reagan said, “Trade barriers hurt every American worker.”

Trump posted on social media that Canada had “fraudulently” used an advertisement which he called “fake”. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that all trade negotiations have been suspended indefinitely. Trump also claimed that the ad was intended to influence the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court hearings on the legality of his global tariffs.

Those hearings begin on November 5.

In addition to calling off trade talks, Trump announced a new 10% tariff against Canadian products bound for the U.S.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com