Tips For Avoiding Wildfire Smoke

A PEMCO insurance poll found 82% of people in the Northwest are concerned about wildfire smoke, but only a quarter do anything about it in their homes. PEMCO's Jennifer Hawton said it's human nature to procrastinate.

"There's still a hesitancy to take some action, although the actions have increased since the last time we did a study in 2022."

Buying an air purifier is the first thing most people do to improve indoor air quality. The Oregon DEQ has steps on its website to build an air filter with a box fan. Hawton said more people are checking the air quality index, so they know when they should take steps to avoid unhealthy air.

"About 52% of residents report that the first change that they make is to avoid exercising outdoors, followed by about 24% who say they will not spend any time outdoors."

Hawton said it's also important to reduce wildfire risk around your home. Clean gutters of dry leaves, keep wood piles away from your house, and don't let bark dust or dry grass contact siding that could allow a fire to spread.

