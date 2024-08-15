The SAF Coalition Welcomes Amazon as a New Member

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Coalition announced that Amazon has joined its expanding membership. The tech leader’s inclusion underscores the commitment to advancing SAF as a key element to improve the efficiency and environmental impact of jet fuel, create domestic jobs, and enhance American energy independence.

“We are thrilled that Amazon has joined the SAF Coalition,” said Coalition Executive Director Alison Graab. “Their addition marks a pivotal moment for our collective efforts to scale up SAF production and create a more sustainable future.”

Amazon has a significant presence in the logistics and transportation sectors, so the SAF Coalition is looking forward to the insights the company will bring. The SAF Coalition has grown to more than 50 organizations across the SAF value chain since its launch earlier this year. The Coalition encompasses airports, airlines, and many other economic segments and advocates for policies and incentives to rapidly increase the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels.

