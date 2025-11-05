White House Still Planning Billions in Farmer Trade Aid

Three people familiar with the issue say the Trump administration still intends to roll out an initial payment of up to $12 billion for farmers struggling because of the president’s tariff policies.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said that a program similar to the $28 billion farmer bailout that Trump released during his first term is “all teed up and good to go.” Hoeven added that the aid is being held up by the ongoing government shutdown.

There is already a great deal of pressure on lawmakers and the White House, who’ve been trying for months to pull together some financial help for farmers while opening up additional trade markets. Farmers are stuck trying to plan for 2026 while facing tariff uncertainty, high production costs for fertilizer and machinery, rising inflation pressure, and other economic challenges.

The USDA recently moved $13 billion into an account designed to provide emergency relief for farmers.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com