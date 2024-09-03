Spokane County Farmer Fined For Unpermitted Water Use

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a $15,000 penalty to a Spokane County farmer for reported continued unpermitted irrigation of 69 acres near Deer Park, despite warnings, a cease-and-desist order, and an earlier penalty. Ecology water resources staff said they tried repeatedly to inform the farmer, Robert H. Greiff, that he was violating state law, issuing him a $6,000 penalty earlier this year. Despite those efforts, Ecology said Greiff continued unpermitted irrigation by pumping from a spring tributary to Dragoon Creek, part of the Little Spokane River watershed. Dragoon Creek and other streams in the Little Spokane River watershed have been closed to new water rights since 1976 because of limited water availability.

“Water is a precious resource for the Little Spokane River watershed this time of year,” said Jaime Short, water resources section manager for Ecology’s Eastern Region. “Using water without authorization reduces water availability for those who have legal rights to it and diminishes the amount of water in creeks and the Little Spokane River, harming fish and wildlife habitat.”

Ecology said unpermitted irrigation is a concern in the Little Spokane River watershed because it is short on water and experiencing the impacts of the current drought. Four of the last five years, the watershed has experienced low flows and water users have faced curtailments.

Greiff has 30 days to pay the fine or appeal the decision to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.

