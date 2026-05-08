The USDA has finalized new stocking requirements for retailers participating in the SNAP program. The aim is to increase access to healthier foods for millions of Americans.

Under the updated rule, SNAP-authorized stores must now carry seven varieties of foods across four staple categories: protein, grains, dairy, and fruits and vegetables. The changes more than double previous requirements and place greater emphasis on perishable and whole foods while closing loopholes that allowed some snack foods to count toward minimum standards.

“To turn the tide on our nation’s health crisis, we need to ensure our nutrition assistance programs emphasize real food first,” said Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins.