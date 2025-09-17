Simplot has changed its name. Now known as the Simplot Company organization officials say this move will align with its operating business groups. Simplot Company will serve as a new global parent holding company for all Simplot-affiliated companies.

Company officials say by aligning the overall organizational company structure with its business operations, Simplot can strengthen centralized support and oversight, enabling consistency and scalability across its expanding global footprint.

“We have experienced significant growth in recent years,” said Garrett Lofto, President and CEO of the Simplot Company. “This change allows us to better support our businesses, remain agile and resilient, and ensure we are positioned for sustainable success in a complex international landscape.”

All of Simplot’s food division operations around the world are now held by Simplot Global Food Holdings, Inc. and Simplot’s food operations in the U.S. operate as Simplot Global Food, LLC. Other operations will operate under new names or companies as well, while the Simplot Company will provide central support and oversight across all areas.

